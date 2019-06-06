Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Hey, what’s up with Hollywood suddenly deciding to tap into the raw, terrifying power of Swedes? We’ve already got Ari Aster’s Midsommar just weeks away from traumatizing with us whatever terrible things are about to happen to poor William Jackson Harper at its weird little Scandanavian festival, and now Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are getting in on the Stockholm-adjacent carnage, too. Entertainment Weekly reports that the Cornetto buddies are set to produce Svalta, a new serial killer movie about the bloody consequences of people who commit the dumbest possible mistake in horror film of 2019-2020: Tourism in Sweden.

Frost is writing the script, about “a family that takes a summer vacation to a remote Swedish island”—come on, people!—“only to find out that a killer is loose and the locals have no interest in helping the family of tourists.” The duo are producing the film with Orion through their Stolen Picture production company, previously responsible for the school-based horror-comedy Slaughterhouse Rulez.

Advertisement

Anyway, we’re pretty sure there’s only one way this latest bizarre horror movie trend ends: With a group of idiot tourists venturing to a distant part of Sweden, lured in by rumors of a mad culinary genius who lurks somewhere in a distant castle. All is well, at first. Sure, the locals are a little testy, and the roads suddenly impassible. But they’ve been promised a perfect feast! Until one night, they hear it. That sound. The sound of their doom. A sound of pitiless and terrible power; it comes, and hell, their hearts assure them, follows with it.

Bork.

Photo: Fox

Advertisement

Bork.



Photo: Fox

BORK



Photo: Fox