Photo: Gary Wolstenholme (Redferns/Getty Images)

David Berman is ready to release new music, but it’s not with his regular group Silver Jews. That band is still broken up, and has been for over a decade, so Berman is back with a new album and a new single from his new band Purple Mountains. This comes from Pitchfork, which notes that the group’s self-titled debut will be available on July 12 from Drag City. You can hear that first single, “All My Happiness Is Gone,” via the official music video below.

Berman will also be touring with Purple Mountains to support the album, with Pitchfork noting that these will be his first live shows in 10 years (Berman has long been famous for his aversion to live performances, even going back to the Silver Jews days). The full list of dates for that is also below.

Purple Mountains Tour 2019

8/10—Pine Plains, NY—Huichica Fest

8/11—Jersey City, NJ—White Eagle Hall

8/12—Philadelphia, PA—World Cafe Live

8/14—Washington, DC—Black Cat

8/15—Asheville, NC—The Grey Eagle

8/16—Knoxville, TN—Pilot Light

8/17—Nashville, TN—Mercy Lounge

8/19—Louisville, KY—Odeon

8/20—St. Louis, MO—Duck Room at Blueberry Hill

8/21—Iowa City, IA—The Mill

8/23—Minneapolis, MN—Cedar Cultural Center

8/24-25—Chicago, IL—Sleeping Village

8/27—Toronto, Ontario—Lee’s Palace

8/28—Montreal, Quebec—La Sala Rossa

8/30—Cambridge, MA—The Sinclair

8/31—Brooklyn, NY—Murmrr Theatre

9/6—Raleigh, NC—Hopscotch Festival

9/13—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre

9/14—Walla Walla, WA—Huichica Walla Walla

9/15—Portland, OR—Wonder Ballroom

9/18—San Francisco, CA—The Chapel

9/22—Los Angeles, CA—The Lodge Room