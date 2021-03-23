Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

This week, in a story the L.A. Times published about sexual misconduct at Hollywood club Cloak & Dagger, actor and improv performer Thomas Middleditch was accused of sexually harassing and groping a woman named Hannah Harding in 2019. Club owners Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson have additionally been accused of sexual misconduct, ignoring complaints of harassment and misconduct (such as the incident with Middleditch), enabling and protecting abusers, and—in at least one instance shared with the Times—retaliating against women for reporting assault. Middleditch’s alleged behavior doesn’t come as much of a surprise, especially to his former Silicon Valley co-star Alice Wetterlund, who reminded us that this is hardly the first time the actor has been the subject of troubling allegations:



(Not for nothing, that is an immaculate description of Middleditch.) Wetterlund has previously spoken out about Middleditch and her experience on the set of Silicon Valley, where she said T.J. Miller—whose character was written off the show after he was accused of sexual assault in 2017—and his “bully” behavior was enabled by male cast members:

During the A.V. Club’s own interview with Middleditch earlier in 2018, the actor skirted around directly addressing the allegations against Miller, and described navigating the world post-#MeToo as “tricky”:

Speaking as a guy, as a man, as a male human, it’s kind of scary, with this fervor that’s surrounding it, where an allegation can just pop up and then it’s really incumbent upon you to fervently defend your character. I’m not gonna dive into what’s real or not. I’m just saying it’s a little bit scary.

Then, in response to a 2019 article published by The Daily Beast about Middleditch’s proclivity for “group sex and sleeping with his fans,” Wetterlund remarked:

Middleditch, who currently stars on the CBS sitcom B-Positive, has yet to issue a statement in response to the recent allegations published by the L.A. Times.