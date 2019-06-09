Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto (Getty Images)

Here’s what we know about Jason Reitman’s upcoming Ghostbusters movie: It’s a continuation of his dad’s two Ghostbusters films; Echo-1 will usher our heroes to and from hauntings; and Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard will star alongside—or as—two of the four teenagers who the film is supposedly built around. Now, we also know that some familiar faces will be on hand. On Friday, Sigourney Weaver seemingly revealed to Parade that she’ll be reprising her role as Dana Barrett in the sequel, and that original stars Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray would be joining her. This weekend, a report from Deadline has also taken that as confirmation, quoting Weaver as saying that “it’s going to be crazy working with the guys again” along with a note that she is indeed playing Dana Barett once again, but that’s as far as the official (or at least official-sounding) information goes. Also, can somebody please call Ernie Hudson and let him know all of this is happening?

The return of those three actors doesn’t come as a huge surprise, especially after Reitman asserted that his film would be “for the fans.” Upon the film’s announcement, he said, “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Again, Weaver wouldn’t offer any other details to Parade and Deadline isn’t willing to share any other insider information, but with the new Ghostbusters supposed to be in theaters in about a year, we should know more relatively soon.