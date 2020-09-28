Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

It’s only been a month since Chadwick Boseman died from a largely secret four-year battle with colon cancer, but the stories about him being an unbelievably kind and generous person continue to roll in. Speaking with Empire, Boseman’s 21 Bridges co-star Sienna Miller revealed that he actively worked to get her into the movie and even personally took a pay cut so she could get paid the amount that had asked the studio for. Miller explains that Boseman was apparently a fan of her work and had approached her about joining 21 Bridges, and she was willing to consider the job just because she wanted to work with him.

Advertisement

However, she said she would only do it if the studio (the specific studio isn’t named, and there are a few that funded 21 Bridges) would meet a specific salary number that she wanted. Miller says her daughter was just starting school and she wasn’t sure if she wanted to go back to work, so the pay had to be worth it. When the studio wouldn’t agree to give her what she wanted, Miller says Boseman stepped in and voluntarily donated some of his salary so she could get to the number she wanted. She says he told her, “You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth,” which she considers the “most astounding thing” she’s experienced in the entertainment industry. “It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully,” she says, adding that there was “no showiness” when Boseman did it and that “other male actor friends” tend to “go very very quiet” when she tells this story. “[They] go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while.”