Sia was initially resistant to criticism after her upcoming movie, Music, faced intense backlash over the casting of an autistic character with Dance Moms’ Maddie Ziegler, a neurotypical performer. “Fuckity fuck why don’t you watch my film before you judge it?” the singer tweeted as members of the autism community voiced their concerns. Now, just hours after the film received two Golden Globes nominations, Sia’s changed her tune. Sorta.

According to Variety, Sia took to her Twitter early on Thursday morning to say that a warning will now appear at the beginning of the film regarding its scenes that involve restraint. It reads: “Music in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people. There are autistic occupational therapists that specialize in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help w meltdown safety.”

“I promise, have been listening,” she tweeted alongside the warning. “I’m sorry.”

“I plan to remove the restraint scenes from all future printings,” she continued. “I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough enough, not wide enough.”

Curiously, however, the tweets remained online for only an hour before Sia deactivated her account. As of this writing, she has yet to address the deactivation.

Music, which earned nominations for best picture in the musical or comedy category and for Kate Hudson’s performance, is slated to arrive in select IMAX theaters on February 10.