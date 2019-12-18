Shush and watch this A Quiet Place: Part II teaser

Photo : YouTube

Yesterday, Paramount Pictures dropped a new image from A Quiet Place: Part II, the sequel to John Krasinski’s 2017 horror hit. There wasn’t much to glean from the still, though it did establish when the movie would be taking place—Emily Blunt’s character is swaddling a child , meaning the sequel takes place soon after the events of the first film.

Today, a similarly spare teaser for the film arrived. There’s no baby in it, but we do see Blunt accompanied by the first film’s Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds. Together, the trio silently navigate a pathway of sound-softening powder that reaches its end, forcing Blunt to press her foot down on the crackling leaves and sloppy debris of the natural world. While we don’t see it happen, we can only imagine that means the world’s big-eared aliens will swarm them in no time.

Here’s a synopsis:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Those threats, presumably, will be played by new cast members Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. We’ll find out, of course, when the film arrives on March 20, 2020.