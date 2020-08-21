Greetings from the Ghoul Log. Photo : Shudder

One could argue that it’s Halloween year-round on Shudder, the go-to streaming app for all things horror, but our spines still enjoyed an extra tingle when we heard about its proper plans for spooky season. This year, Shudder will celebrate 61 days of Halloween, dropping eight new originals and exclusives between September 1 and October 31. Also on deck is a new The Last Drive-In special with Joe Bob Briggs, as well as the Ghoul Log’s anticipated return.

“We usually call October our ‘Super Bowl month’ but this year we’re starting on September 1st, so the 61 Days of Halloween will be our Super Bowl combined with Mardi Gras and Christmas,” said Shudder GM Craig Engler in a press release.



Richard Stanley’s Lovecraft adaptation, Color Out Of Space, kicks things off on September 1, with new content dropping weekly. Glenn Danzig’s gonzo Verotika, Timo Tjahjanto’s May The Devil Take You Too, and a five-film collection of Vincent Price classics are among the other highlights, though a press release promises even more surprises are on the way. Below, see a list of all the originals and exclusives announced thus far.

Coming September 1

Color Out of Space



Coming September 10

NOS4A2 Season 2

Coming September 17

Spiral

Coming September 24

Verotika

Coming October 1

Scare Me

The Vincent Price Collection



Revenge of the Ghoul Log



Coming October 8

The Cleansing Hour

Coming October 15

The Mortuary Collection

Coming October 22

32 Malasana Street

Coming October 23

Joe Bob Halloween 2020 Special

Coming October 29

May the Devil Take You