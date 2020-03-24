Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Shudder is kicking off Halloween early with Halfway To Halloween Month

Britt Hayes
Filed to:Film
FilmTVShudderhorrorHalloween
Save
Illustration for article titled Shudder is kicking off Halloween early with Halfway To Halloween Month
Image: Shudder

Netflix is getting a lot of praise right now for being a streaming savior—finally, producing 800 hours of original programming paid off!—but let’s not overlook the great work being done by Shudder, one of the unsung heroes of our new Indoor Kid lifestyle. The horror-centric streaming service (which offers several great genre-bending titles, as well) decided we can have a little early Halloween, as a treat, and has announced the launch of Halfway To Halloween Month—or, as it was known in pre-pandemic times, “April.”

Shudder will serve up its biggest month of programming ever—second only to the actual Halloween month of October—starting with the April 2 premiere of new original series Cursed Films, which examines the infamously “cursed” productions of films such as Poltergeist and The Exorcist. The latter of which just so happens to be one of the titles included in Shudder’s Halfway To Halloween collection, available on April 1. That collection also includes the original Halloween, horror anthology Tales Of Halloween, and the great homemade haunted house doc Haunters: The Art Of The Scare.

Advertisement

The platform is also adding the first eight Friday The 13th movies, which you can marathon with the six-hour Crystal Lake Memories documentary, as well as docs on Friday The 13th star Kane Hodder and special effects legend Tom Savini—you know, if you find some time. Other April highlights include Mike Flanagan’s Absentia, and new seasons of Wolf Creek and The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs. As an extra gift, Shudder is bringing back the Halloween Hotline, where viewers can call in every Friday from 3-4 p.m. ET to request a personalized movie recommendation from curator Sam Zimmerman.

And if you’re worried about paying for another streaming service, especially right now, Shudder’s got you covered there, too: Your first month is free with the promo code SHUTIN.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Edgar Wright shares 100 of his favorite comedies to keep you busy during self-isolation

The climax of Fire In The Sky is still one of the scariest visions of alien contact

“I got 4 bikes”: 2 Nickelodeon Super Toy Run winners reminisce 20 years later

Seth Meyers gives us A Closer Look at the news, his upstairs hallway