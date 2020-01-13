Showtime renews The L Word: Generation Q and Work In Progress

Trust us, they’re thrilled (The L Word: Generation Q (Photo: Showtime); Work In Progress Photo : Showtime

Showtime’s pairing of The L Word: Generation Q and Work In Progress has made for a great, LGBTQ+-centered lineup on Sunday nights, so it’s hardly surprising that the premium-cable network wants to keep that good thing going. During a presentation at the TCA winter press tour this morning, Showtime executives Gary Levine and Jana Winograde announced season-two renewals for the incisive L Word sequel series and Abby McEnany’s introspective new comedy.

With Marja-Lewis Ryan as showrunner, Generation Q has been sexy, messy, and melodramatic, all while expanding the LGBTQ+ representation of Ilene Chaiken’s original show, which was itself a groundbreaking Showtime series. Trans actors like Leo Sheng and Brian Michael Smith joined L Word veterans Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig, and Leisha Hailey. Set thousands of miles away in Chicago, Work In Progress is just as intimate a show, only with a smaller ensemble. McEnany plays a fictionalized version of herself, an office worker whose days are numbered by choice—that is, until she meets Chris (Theo Germaine).

There’s no word on when production will begin or when we can expect to see the two series return for their second seasons, but both The L Word: Generation Q and Work In Progress will wrap their first seasons on January 26.