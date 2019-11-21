Showtime renews Desus & Mero for another season

According to Variety, Showtime has granted a second season to Desus & Mero, it’s cult-hit-turned-regular-hit late-night talk show with the Bodega Boys—a.k.a. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. The new season will premiere in February, with new episodes continuing to air on Mondays and Thursdays after that. Showtime’s presidents of entertainment (hell of a job title) Gary Levine and Jana Winograde released a statement confirming the announcement, saying that Desus and Mero “have been a fantastic addition to the Showtime family” and that their “hilarious commentary on current events, spirited conversations with major political figures and celebrities, and unique tours of their much-beloved New York City” have introduced “an entirely new perspective on late-night programming.”

In their first year on Showtime, Desus and Mero have pitched Jordan Peele on new movies, taken Anna Kendrick to a strip club, questioned everyone’s Joker-based obsession with that one big set of stairs, and tried to win the EGOT with Lin-Manuel Miranda—among many other things.