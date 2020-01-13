Showtime announces premiere dates for Billions, Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels, and more

Billions Photo : Marc Hom ( Showtime )

It’s Showtime day at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, which kicked off with renewals for The L Word: Generation Q and Work In Progress. The network also announced the premiere dates for several returning series, as well as the intriguing next chapter of the Penny Dreadful franchise.

The new docuseries Vice will premiere on Sunday, March 29. Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels will spread its wings on April 26. The series, a “spiritual descendant” to John Logan’s 2012-2014 horror drama, stars Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, and Rory Kinnear, and will reportedly trace the roots of Mexican-American folklore in Los Angeles, as well as the rise of radio evangelism. (Bonus: Natalie Dormer plays a shape-shifting demon.)

Advertisement

Black Monday, the off-the-rails black comedy from David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, will return March 15 with all the excess of the ’80s, airing back-to-back episodes on Sunday nights. Season one ended with a corporate coup and a cliffhanger, and season two promises guest appearances from Dulé Hill, June Diane Raphael, and more. And speaking of ungodly sums of money, the fifth season of Billions will premiere on Sunday, May 3.

Season three of The Chi, Lena Waithe’s slice-of-Chicago-life drama, will premiere on Sunday, July 5. The new episodes will include an onscreen appearance from Waithe, who will play a mayoral candidate. Snowfall’s Justin Hillian serves as showrunner and executive producer after Ayanna Floyd Davis’ departure. Returning cast members include Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, and Birgundi Baker.