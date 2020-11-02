Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Shonda Rhimes beckons you to Bridgerton in the teaser for her first Netflix series

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsBridgertonshonda rhimesnETFLIXTeaserTrailer
Save
Illustration for article titled Shonda Rhimes beckons you to iBridgerton /iin the teaser for her first Netflix series
Photo: Netflix

The Shondaland era of Netflix officially begins this Christmas with Bridgerton, a new series that marries the trashy melodrama of Grey’s Anatomy with the sparky Britishness of Downton Abbey. An adaptation of Julia Quinn’s historical romance novels, the series was executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and created by Scandal alum Chris Van Dusen. Today, Netflix dropped the show’s first teaser.

Phoebe Dynevor stars as Daphne Bridgerton, a noble set to make her debut onto “Regency London’s competitive marriage market,” where she catches the eye of the ultimate bad boy hunk—that’s right, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Haunting their courtship is a “high society scandal sheet” penned by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), a messy bitch who clearly loves the drama.

Advertisement

Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, and Adjoa Andoh round out the cast of the 8-episode series. Prepare to clutch your peals when it premieres on December 25.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

This November brings Oscar contenders, a David Bowie biopic, and lots of Christmas fare

What is the scariest book you’ve ever read?

R.I.P. American Idol singer Nikki McKibbin

The Mandalorian kicks off season 2 in classic Western style