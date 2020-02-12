Photo : Phillip Faraone ( FilmMagic via Getty Images ) , Jena Baptiste Lacroix ( Getty Images )

Zachary Levi and Cole Sprouse have somewhat similar career trajectories. After enjoying a first round of success with odd but beloved TV comedies (Chuck and The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody, respectively), they’ve both achieved newfound popularity as part of a comic-book franchise, the former with DC’s Shazam!, and the latter on The CW’s Riverdale. And sure, those may be very different projects and experiences, but the common ground shared is what we like to call “a way in,” people. And that way in is leading straight to some very exciting news—as long as your idea of excitement is these two gentlemen rocking out on the big screen.

Deadline reports the two actors are teaming up for a new film called Undercover, described as a “music-driven family comedy,” as opposed to a musical comedy, presumably because they don’t suddenly burst into song during random moments of the story. Levi will play Jack, a “down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who, to make ends meet, secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by misfit Ben,” i.e. Sprouse. Eventually, Jack’s secret life in a cover band is revealed, and if you suspect it may lead to a situation where Jack “rediscovers what’s truly important in life,” then congratulations, you could have a bright future as a mid-level studio executive.

Undercover is set to be directed by Steve Pink, who not only directed Hot Tub Time Machine but co-wrote High Fidelity and Grosse Pointe Blank, and therefore has some experience with injecting good music into films in a not-embarrassing way. The script is by Amy Talkington, who also penned the upcoming Valley Girl reboot but has little else to her resume but a few TV movies and the lackluster indie The Night Of The White Pants. So fingers crossed for something more in the vein of School Of Rock than, say, The Rocker. Production begins in April.