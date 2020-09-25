Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Shazam director David F. Sandberg gives you the middle finger for four hours straight

Illustration for article titled iShazam/i director David F. Sandberg gives you the middle finger for four hours straight
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

We all have different quarantine projects. Soon, everyone will be baking bread again like we never left March 2020 behind; soon we’ll once again run out of jigsaw puzzles and we’ll buy all the yoga mats Target has to offer. David F. Sandberg, the director of Shazam and Lights Out, among other films, has spent his time making films. His latest: Just four hours straight of David F. Sandberg flipping two tall birds to the camera, without so much as a blink.

We should clarify that we think he stands there without blinking a single blink. None of the parts we watched included blinking. It’s four hours long. We didn’t watch the whole thing. We’ve got bread to bake.

If anything, the lack of blinking would indicate that Sandberg, too, has bread to bake, and instead of standing in one spot with his arms stretched out before him and his two middle fingers reaching toward the heavens and staring without giving way to the sweet embrace of his own eyelids, he managed to quite ingeniously loop the footage. Watch and see if you can spot the seams. We could not.

Sandberg’s other film projects over the past months have been considerably shorter and also a lot less just-him-standing-in-point-spot-defiantly-giving-a-single-digit-salute.

As for why he made this one, we’ll let him speak for himself:

