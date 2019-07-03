The last movie from Aardman Studios, 2018’s Early Man, was among the worst performing releases in the studio’s history. So Aardman is hoping to bounce back by going back to a tried-and-true player: Shaun The Sheep. In Shaun’s new movie, Farmageddon, he goes the E.T. route, making friends with an adorable alien with special powers who crash-lands on Mossy Bottom Farm. Shaun and his fellow sheep then apparently spend the movie trying to get said alien back to their homeland/planet, while fighting a sinister fleet of scientists. Yep, sounds familiar.

Farmageddon may not have Spielberg’s direction, but it does have that wonderful Aardman animation, awe-inspiring whether the film’s delightful characters are exploring candy in the grocery store or taking off in a space ship. Could Farmageddon help Shaun kick off a Wallace-and-Gromit-like franchise and get Aardman back on track? We’ll find out when the family-friendly film hits theaters this December.