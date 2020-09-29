Sharon Van Etten shares tender cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt"

Sharon Van Etten and Trent Reznor Photo : Steve Jennings ( Getty Images ) , Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Sharon Van Etten has covered Nine Inch Nails’ much-loved (and much-covered) “Hurt” as part of Sounds Of Saving’s “Song That Found Me At The Right Time” series, a collaboration with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Advertisement

Van Etten, whose Remind Me Tomorrow was one of our favorite albums of 2019, begins the below video with some words about her own mental health struggles. “In my life, when I’ve accepted help are the times when I have overcome it,” she says. “It doesn’t make you a weak person for talking about your darker times. It actually makes you stronger by being vulnerable and open and sharing who you are with the people you care about.”

As for “Hurt,” specifically, Van Etten discusses how the Nine Inch Nails track served as an emotional bridge of sorts between she and her brother, a song they both loved that delved into vulnerable territory that was difficult to discuss at a young age.

Advertisement

Hear her muscular, reverb-heavy rendition below:

Learn more about Sounds of Saving , an organization that emphasizes the impact of music as it promotes honest, intimate conversations about mental health, by checking out their website.