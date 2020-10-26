Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Shaquille O'Neal gets animated for new, very on-brand series Shaq's Garage

Shannon Miller
Filed to:TV
TVShaquille O'NealShaq's GarageKartoon Channelanimation
Shaquille O’Neal
Image: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

Determined to give us everything but a long deserved Kazaam sequel, Shaquille O’Neal is gearing up to lend his voice to another youthful adventure. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Shaq’s Garage will place the basketball legend’s personal fleet of anthropomorphic vehicles at the center of the action series. Sure, that sounds great for the kids, but what about us sad-sack adults who have had “We Genie” stuck in our heads since 1996?

In any case, O’Neal will voice the role of Big Diesel, the leader of the crime-fighting convoy. Each car will possess a special skill set from a list that includes—and we’re just going to go ahead and quote THR here—Shaq Fu and their mastery of the ultra-secret language of Shaqanese and the Shaqtionary.” We can certainly dunk on the shoehorned branding of it all, but we’ll admit that we’re at least marginally curious to see what a Shaqtionary would even look like.

“We plan to showcase the most amazing, tricked out assortment of vehicles that can only be found in my garage,” O’Neal said in a statement.They will all have larger than life personalities, larger than life missions and of course, larger than life sound systems... This will be a kid’s show which will highlight inclusivity for all.”

Shaquille O’Neal’s Shaqimated Shaqtion adventure Shaq’s Garage will premiere early 2022 on the free streamer Kartoon Channel.

Shannon Miller

