Things are more than a little crazy right now. A nd we’re glad The A.V. Club can be a source of entertainment for everyone while they navigate the logistics of doing video conference calls with their roommate making pasta in the background, but we wanted to do more. So when it came time to relaunch the AVC store, we decided we’d donate 30% of are marquee item to a non-profit that is dedicated to making lives easier during this pandemic crisis.

Our “signature tote”

For every purchases of our signature tote, we will be donating 30 percent of the proceeds to The Actors’ Fund, an organization that provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals . The services they offer include affordable housing, health care and insurance counseling, senior care, secondary career development, and emergency financial assistance. The latter is particularly important right now as many entertainment professionals are grappling with shuttered theater doors and shut-down TV and movie sets.

We hope you’ll be moved to buy many of our branded products—including t-shirts, onezies, coffee mugs, backpacks, beanies, and more—but particularly the signature tote as we all do our part to help each other out a little more than usual.

The A.V. Club’s decision to donate to The Actors’ Fund is part of a larger initiative across G/O Media’s family of sites to raise funds for national organizations assisting during the pandemic. In the past, The A.V. Club has donated proceeds to Sarah’s Inn, one of the largest and most comprehensive domestic violence agencies serving the Greater Chicago Area. We have staff who volunteer with Sarah’s Inn and look forward to raising funds for them again in the future. We encourage you to donate your time and money when possible to Sarah’s Inn, The Actors’ Fund, or any of these vital non-profits:

Gizmodo is donating to the World Health Organization.

Jezebel is donating to Planned Parenthood.

Kotaku is donating to Meals on Wheels.

The Onion, The Takeout, The Root, Deadspin, Jalopnik and Lifehacker are donating to Feeding America.