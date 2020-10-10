Screenshot : YouTube

It’s been 18 months since we last checked in Wednesday, Shadow, and all the other threadbare dei ties roaming the world of Starz’s American Gods. Said period has seen the series struggle with its usual and myriad production issues—most notably, the high-profile departure of Orlando Jones, who blasted the series, and specifically new showrunner Charles Eglee, for their treatment of him and his character, Mr. Nancy. But the gods must still have their feast, and so the show has finally brought out the trailer for its upcoming third season, debuting it earlier this weekend.



And wouldn’t you know it: Gods are having daddy issues. (Shocking, to be sure.) Specifically, Ricky Whittles’ Shadow is on the outs with his old pal Wednesday (Ian McShane) , refusing to do his bidding any longer, and instead making his way to the quiet town of Lakeside, which will definitely not end up being one of those small towns with a dark and terrible secret that gives the brutal lie to the peace and tranquility so abundant on its surface. (Or will it?!!!)

Meanwhile, we also get plenty of glimpses at the show’s older (non-Mr. Nancy characters), plus Danny Trejo (who, according to a report released back in November, is playing what is likely to be the most badass of the many incarnations of Crispin Glvoer’s character Mr. World).

American Gods returns to Starz early next year.