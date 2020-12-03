Shadow heads north in American Gods' epic season 3 trailer

Screenshot : Starz

Starz’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods has been embroiled in controversy since its inception, it seems, with showrunners coming and going and Orlando Jones alleging discrimination following his firing from the series. Gaiman himself penned a letter assuring viewers the series was back on track following the release of the season three teaser. Today, roughly a month ahead of its premiere, Starz has shared an epic trailer brimming with faces new and old.

Advertisement

The season begins with one of the book’s most beloved detours, in which Shadow (Ricky Whittles) “pushes his apparent destiny” away by retreating to the snowy, cold Wisconsin town of Lakeside. “ However,” a synopsis reads, “ he’ll soon discover that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god.”

Watch the trailer below:

Joining Whittles in season three are returning cast members Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Peter Stormare, and Crispin Glover, as well as new additions like Blythe Danner, Danny Trejo, Marilyn Manson, and Game Of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon.

Advertisement

American Gods’ third season premieres on January 10.