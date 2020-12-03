Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Shadow heads north in American Gods' epic season 3 trailer

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsAmerican GodsTrailerSeason 3Starz
Illustration for article titled Shadow heads north in iAmerican Gods/i epic season 3 trailer
Screenshot: Starz

Starz’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods has been embroiled in controversy since its inception, it seems, with showrunners coming and going and Orlando Jones alleging discrimination following his firing from the series. Gaiman himself penned a letter assuring viewers the series was back on track following the release of the season three teaser. Today, roughly a month ahead of its premiere, Starz has shared an epic trailer brimming with faces new and old.

The season begins with one of the book’s most beloved detours, in which Shadow (Ricky Whittles) “pushes his apparent destiny” away by retreating to the snowy, cold Wisconsin town of Lakeside. “However,” a synopsis reads, “he’ll soon discover that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god.”

Watch the trailer below:

Joining Whittles in season three are returning cast members Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Peter Stormare, and Crispin Glover, as well as new additions like Blythe Danner, Danny Trejo, Marilyn Manson, and Game Of ThronesIwan Rheon.

American Gods’ third season premieres on January 10.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

