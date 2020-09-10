Sex And The City but Samantha is a cat named Fred, you’re welcome

Kim Cattrall who is not a cat, Sarah Jessica Parker Photo : James Devaney / Contributor ( Getty Images )

We’d like to thank Roswell, New Mexico writer Alanna Bennett for the below tweet. Thank you, Alanna. Thank you, from the bottom of our socially-distanced hearts, for leading us to Sex And The City starring Fred the cat.



That’s actor Alexandra Kyle (Justified, 13 Going On 30) in the role of “Carrie Bradshaw.” And in the role of “Samantha Jones,” Fred the cat. (A.K.A. Kim Cat-trall? Too much?)

The TikTok Bennett shared is far from the only time Kyle has be-wigged her cat and lip-synced to a clip from a popular television series. It’s not even the only time she’s done Sex And The City with Fred as Samantha. Here, Kyle plays three roles. There are more wigs, and Kyle is terrific, but there’s no outshining Fred. (That choice he makes with the mug? So daring, so honest. Truly, a remarkable actor.)

But Fred isn’t a one-trick pony. Fred has the range. Here’s Fred in Mean Girls:

Rachel McAdams brought Regina George to life (where is her Oscar), but Fred made Regina George an icon. And here’s The Hills:

The tears! The vulnerability! The lighting!

Our quarantine hobbies are mostly things like “doing embroidery while bingeing Murder, She Wrote,” and we’re starting to feel like we haven’t done enough to bring joy to our friends and neighbors. On the other hand, most of us only have two wigs, three at max, and none of us have Fred.



Lest you think Fred is the only major talent in the family, we should point out that Kyle does a truly fantastic snail impression. She also recently released the short film Anxiety’s Wilma, “a short romantic comedy about a young woman and her anxiety,” which she wrote and directed—and in which she stars, alongside Silicon Valley’s Martin Starr. Starr is pretty good, but we’ve got to say it—he’s no Fred.

