Seth Rogen to produce new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie

Photo : Victor Chavez ( Getty Images )

Some fictional characters are just timeless, with new creators coming along to create new interpretations of them for new generations of fans. Characters like Sherlock Holmes, Dracula, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. According to Deadline, Nickelodeon and Paramount are developing yet another new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver producing through their Point Grey Pictures label. Unlike the Michael Bay Turtle movies, which paired CG Turtle men with human actors like the Transformers movies, this one will be all CG (like 2007's TMNT). Deadline also notes that this is an adaptation of a comic book, but considering that the vast majority of people who know the Turtles only know them from the cartoon, it’s safe to assume that this will be an adaptation of the cartoon—with the color-coordinated costumes and not the black-and-white violence.

This movie will be directed by Jeff Rowe from Gravity Falls and written by Brendan O’Brien from Neighbors: Sorority Rising. Also, this is unrelated to the non-CG Turtles movie that Nickelodeon is making for Netflix, beyond the fact that they’ll both be about these same four turtles and possibly one or two human friends.

