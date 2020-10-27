Photo : Todd Williamson ( Getty Images )

It’s been a rough year, so have yourselves a little Neighbors reunion, as a treat courtesy of the folks at Apple TV+. The streamer has just ordered a new series from director Nick Stoller, starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne—but this time they’ll be playing friends instead of a married couple with a low pain threshold for collegiate shenanigans. The series is titled Platonic, and the official press release describes it as “a 10-episode half-hour comedy which explores the inner workings of platonic friendship”:



A pair of former best friends who met in their youth reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.

These two are prob gonna hook up, right?

In addition to directing Platonic, Stoller is listed as an executive producer, along with Rogen, Byrne, and Conor Welch . Stoller serves as co-writer alongside Francesca Delbanco, whose credits include the Netflix series Friends From College. Byrne is also starring in another upcoming Apple comedy series, Physical, which is set in the ’80s and centers on a Southern California housewife who discovers the empowering world of aerobics.