Seth Rogen responds to kid busted for using Superbad McLovin I.D.

Superbad, t he 2007 coming-of-age saga starring Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Emma Stone, and Bill Hader, has developed a rabid fan over the years, so much so that its impact can be felt even amidst today’s youth . Look no further than 20-year-old Iowa man Daniel Burleson, who was busted for passing off a copy of the infamous Superbad fake ID as his own.



Here’s the context: In the film, Hill and Cera’s characters, Seth and Evan are high school seniors hell-bent on partying and losing their virginity before heading off to college. They rely on pal Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) to buy booze with his fake Hawaiian ID, which contains but one name: McLovin. Y ’know, as if he’s an Irish R&B singer.

Anyways, Burleson was caught with a drink in his hand at a bar, according to WSVN 7N ews. He ended up showing his real ID after leaving the place, but the cops searched his wallet and found the fake McLovin ID he used to buy the alcohol. The best part? He bought that fake ID off of Amazon for $15.

Seth Rogen, who co-wrote and stars in the movie, took to Twitter on Wednesday with a simple response : “My work here is done.”

But seriously, what bartender accepted that I.D.?

