Photo : Albert L. Ortega ( Getty Images )

Look, Seth Rogen tried to reason with the scum of the earth. In 2017, after realizing he was followed by Donald Trump Jr., he reached out and politely asked him to tell his dad “ to resign before he destroys the planet.” That approach didn’t work, so now he’s pivoting in another direction.

Advertisement

“Shut the fuck up.”



“Fuck off.”

“Eat shit and fuck you.”

“You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my shit.”



After sharing a Black Lives Matter graphic and encouraging people to unfollow him if they find it “a remotely controversial statement,” he fired off these and many more bluntly hilarious replies to any haggard , mouth-breathing whines of “all lives matter ” in the comments. In addition to being funny, they also serve as a fine demonstration of just how much air one needs to expend on bad-faith platitudes.

Advertisement

Rogen’s also encouraged his followers to donate to organizations like the Minnesota Freedom Fund, an organization devoted to paying bail for low-income individuals. If you’re looking to donate to a bail fund in your city, ActBlue has a handy list right here.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

