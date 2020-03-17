Seth Rogen got high and watched Cats because of course he did

Photo : Jerod Harris ( Getty ) , Cats ( Universal Pictures )

While we all try to figure out what to do during our self-quarantine, Seth Rogen clearly has the best answer: get high and watch Cats.

“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats,” the Lion King star tweeted Tuesday evening. “I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.”

Advertisement

And that was just the beginning. Over the course of watching the film—which just became available on VOD yesterday—the actor tweeted more than 25 times.

Some of the observations Rogen had were ones shared by viewers when the film was first released.

Advertisement

Others were a little more unique.

Advertisement

There was one thing Rogen decided was off limits during his roasting of the film: Idris Elba, who revealed Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Advertisement

When it was all said and done, Rogen decided he wasn’t done with his TV night.

Advertisement

Hey Seth, if you marathon your way through 90 Day Fiancé, may we recommend it’s Netflix cousin Love Is Blind?

To read Rogen’s whole thread of comments, check out his Twitter page.

