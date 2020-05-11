Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Celebrities have been kind of annoying during this pandemic, with their Instagram stories from their big houses and their constant desire to reunite with the people they were in a movie with 10 years ago, but thanks to Seth MacFarlane and NBC’s Peacock streaming service, the famous people of America are finally going to go back to the one thing they’re ostensibly good at: entertaining us regular people. According to a press release, MacFarlane is going to host a a short-form series for Peacock (under 10 minutes like Quibi) called The At-Home Variety Show that will involve “some of the biggest stars” from the NBCU family doing something every weekday for four weeks. The first episode will air tonight, and while Peacock is only available to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, the episodes will be released on Peacock’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The show will also be used to raise money for Feeding America, Americares, and United Way. You can find more about that particular angle at this link.

Advertisement

As for who will be involved, it’s a very long list that benefits quite a bit from the alphabetical order that Peacock’s press release presented it in, since it’s rare that you get to see the name “Mark Wahlberg” listed next to “David Wain.” Also “John Early” and “Dale Earnhardt Jr.” Do you think those two have ever met? We’d watch that on a variety show. Anyway, here’s the list:



Participants will include Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Kate Berlant, The Bella Twins, D’Arcy Carden, Kate del Castillo, Todd Chrisley, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, Eugenio Derbez, Beth Dover, Terry Dubrow, John Early, Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Feherty, Ben Feldman, Luis Fonsi, Will Forte, Soleil Moon Frye, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jenny Hagel, Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, Sean Hayes, Ed Helms, John Michael Higgins, Dulé Hill, Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Alyssa Limperis, Tara Lipinski, Mario Lopez, Jane Lynch, Mary McCormack, Christopher Meloni, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Paul Nassif, Ne-Yo, Sierra Teller Ornelas, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Amy Poehler, Ana María Polo, Carlos Ponce, James Roday, Emmy Rossum, Craig Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Mike Schur, Tony Shalhoub, Lilly Singh, Mary Sohn, Team USA Athletes, Joe Lo Truglio, Eva Victor, Jean Villepique, Mark Wahlberg, David Wain, Johnny Weir, Larry Wilmore – and more!