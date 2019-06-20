Seth Green has been acting since he was a kid, and has barely taken a break since. He has the unique distinction of having appeared in both Buffy The Vampire Slayer film (as a vampire) and the TV series (as Oz, a werewolf). He’s also been the voice of Chris on Family Guy for the past 20 years, as well as producing his stop-animation sketch show Robot Chicken since in 2005.

With such a vast pop-culture history, how did the now-45-year-old Green do while playing “Plot Roulette” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert? As Vulture notes, tasked with identifying whether various vague plot details were from Buffy, Family Guy, or Robot Chicken, Green had a perfect score, even correctly answering trick questions about plots that appeared on all three shows (like when Dracula shows up).

But… two ghosts from the 1950s inhabit the souls of high school students? A ventriloquist dummy goes on a murderous rampage? Bad beer turns kids into neanderthals? Any Buffy fan knows where those plots hail from. The “baby beating up a dog over money” plot, however, could only happen on Family Guy, and we agree with Green that it’s “a hilarious sequence that takes forever.”