Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim to pen Green Lantern series for HBO Max

Shannon Miller
Filed to:TV
TVGreen LanternHBO MaxGreg BerlantiSeth Grahame-SmithMarc Guggenheim
L to R: Seth Grahame-Smith (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic), Green Lantern (DC Comics), and Marc Guggenheim (Lars Niki/Getty Images for Netflix)
Graphic: The A.V. Club

Per Deadline, HBO Max and Greg Berlanti are cementing the creative team for their next DC Comics adaptation, and they aren’t looking very far beyond their well-established network. This latest iteration will be written by Arrow creator Marc Guggenheim and The Lego Batman Movie writer Seth Grahame-Smith. Guggenheim, we should note, was also a writer on the 2011 Green Lantern film. That still feels worth mentioning somehow.

The streamer has ordered 10 episodes of the new show, which Grahame-Smith will run. According to Deadline, the series will follow “a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott,” along; with new Green Lantern Corp. inductees as the story progresses. In addition, Sinestro and Kilowog will play significant roles. The Green Lantern series was first promised during 2019 HBO Max presentations. During this year’s TCAs, Head Of Original Content Sarah Aubrey teased that the show would “span several decades” and would split the focus between the earthbound Green Lanterns and Sinestro in space. Casting has not been announced as of yet.

