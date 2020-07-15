Senior center combats boredom by recreating iconic album covers

Photo : Aaron Rapoport / Contributor ( Getty Images )

With much of the world still hunkering down to combat the spread of Covid-19, it’s safe to say many folks have developed some unexpected ways to entertain themselves. For some, it’s puzzles! For others, knitting! So many sourdough starters have been born! This writer is now in two book clubs and took a candle-making class over Zoom. (It was weird but sort of great. ) Erykah Badu and Jill Scott did an Instagram battle that was really just sort of the two of them hanging out and making music and asking each other how they were doing. But Sydmar Lodge, a senior care center in the U.K, has just about everyone else beat. (Well, everyone but Jill and Erykah, anyway.)

Robert Speker, the activities coordinator at the center, has been helping residents recreate iconic album covers while Sydmar is in lockdown (that’s four months and counting). The results are... perfect?

Speker told the Jewish News that it’s all part of an effort to keep residents entertained. “A few weeks ago I hosted a 100th birthday for a resident with her family on Zoom. It was wonderful but sad because she should have had the party she deserved,” adding:

I did the project to make them happy and I think the models’ families have enjoyed it, with even grandchildren posting about their grandparents, but the risks of Covid means they could be in lockdown for a long time and I want to make it a good time.”

(Make sure to click to expand with this one, it’s worth it.)

After the images went viral, Speker set up a GoFundMe which, after discussions with the residents featured in the images, he’s decided to use to raise money for Age UK, Alzheimer’s UK, and Dementia Friends, an organization which (in Speker’s words) “provides information sessions to learn more about what it is like to live with dementia and turn that understanding into action.”

If you’d like to donate, you can do so here. And maybe consider taking a photo of yourself crossing a crosswalk you constructed out of toilet paper with three of your pets so it looks like you’re The Beatles and then posting it online and using its inevitable success to raise money for a worthy cause?

