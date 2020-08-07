Selena Gomez Photo : Valerie Macon/AFP (via Getty Images

Back in January, Hulu gave a straight-to-series order to a new comedy starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, which we’ve since come to learn is titled Only Murders In The Building. The series, which combines true crime, mystery, and humor, is based on an idea from Martin (as in Steve). New info on the show has trickled in over the summer: Apparently, the title, Only Murders In The Building, refers to the only crimes of passion that the neighbors and amateur sleuths played by Martin and Short (as in Martin) are willing to investigate. Now Hulu has announced who’s playing the third would-be Sherlock Holmes: Selena Gomez.



Gomez’s TV profile has been rapidly expanding: She not only executive produced the heart-wrenchin g docuseries, Living Undocumented, but she’s also behind a new HBO series, Selena And Chef, which premieres August 13. Gomez will star alongside Martin and Short, as well as executive produce alongside Martin, John Hoffman (the series co-creator and writer), and This Is Us’ Dan Fogelman. There’s no word on when production will begin or when it’s likely to premiere, but that’s par for the pandemic-related- shutdown course right now.