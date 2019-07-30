The restless ghost of the Seeso streaming service has once again risen from its grave to haunt the world of online television, just a few weeks after Pluto TV picked up the unaired season of Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ like so much ectoplasmic goo—but, you know, funny ectoplasmic goo. This time around, Seeso’s eerie visage has suddenly appeared to streaming service VRV, which previously saved the archives of a few Seeso shows just before the proverbial ship sank. Today, VRV announced that it’s actually giving one of those shows a rare chance at a new life, with Dan Harmon’s HarmonQuest getting a third season.

The new season of HarmonQuest will premiere on VRV on August 18, with VRV releasing a teaser that suggests Harmon and his regular team of maniacs—including lovable Game Master Spencer Crittenden and special guests like Tom Kenny, Reggie Watts, D’Arcy Carden, Tawny Newsome, and Matt Gourley—will still be having the same kind of ridiculous fantasy adventures as they did back on Seeso. You can see that teaser on Vimeo.