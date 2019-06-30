Photo: Seeso

From the ashes of Seeso, deep within the streaming service graveyard, Kulap Vilaysack’s Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ has begun to stir. The series was one that got left behind when Seeso got the axe in 2017, but while every other big show on the platform got a new home (My Brother, My Brother And Me went to VRV and an unaired season of Take My Wife landed on Starz), the fourth season of Bajillion did not…until now, of course. As reported by Vulture, series star Paul F. Tompkins announced on Twitter last night that regular TV network Pluto will begin airing Bajillion on July 15—which is pretty soon!

The series, a parody of shows like Million Dollar Listing, was about a wacky, super-competitive real estate firm, with a bunch of Vilaysack’s famous funny friends playing prospective clients and a group of dynamite improvisers—Tompkins, Drew Tarver, Tim Baltz, Ryan Gaul, Mandell Maughan, Tawny Newsome, and Dan Ahdoot—playing the real estate agents. It’s unclear if previous seasons will also air on Pluto or if it’s just the fourth one, but the others are still available on iTunes after Seeso’s implosion.