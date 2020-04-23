Photo : Disney+

While you’re waiting for the continuation of Disney+’s serial Star Wars juggernaut The Mandalorian, the streaming service is offering up an eight-episode docuseries that takes a look at the hit first season. Per Disney+, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian “pulls back the curtain on the first season of The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by [series creator Jon Favreau] .” In the below trailer, Favreau is joined by some of the show’s directors, cast, and crew to discuss some of the nuts and bolts of the platform’s flagship series. Wondrous on-set shots of actors interacting with video walls and robotics intercut commentary from Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, and Gina Carano as they divulge never-shared stories and creative insight .

In the brief shot, the best story easily comes from director Chow, who tells the roundtable about her experience with Werner Herzog. The story is accompanied by shots of Herzog actively directing the animatronic puppet of Baby Yoda. “He was acting against the baby and he started directing the baby directly,” Chow shares. “He was telling us we needed to commit to the magic.”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premieres on May 4 (of course) with new episodes debuting every Friday.