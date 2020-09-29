Screenshot : ABC

It became clear last night why Tiger King star Carole Baskin wasn’t eliminated on last week’s episode of Dancing With The Stars—Disney Night was right around the corner, and Mickey wasn’t about to let ABC eliminate her without The Lion King getting a boost from her ongoing virality, toxic though it may be.

On Monday , she and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, performed a Simba samba to the film’s “Circle Of Life” and it’s fair to say nobody was feeling the love tonight . “If you were dancing with the Brooklyn Bridge you could get more bounce,” said judge Bruno Tonioli . “ You just walked through it. Samba needs bounce and energy. You cannot sleepwalk through it. ”

Watch the full dance below, if you dare. It’s not Sarah- Palin-dancing-to- “Baby-Got-Back” bad, but it’s certainly on par with Sean Spicer ruining Toy Story.

On this morning’s edition of Good Morning America, Baskin said her husband now places Tonioli “on his list above the Tiger King producers as far as being unnecessarily cruel.” She added that he’s very happy she’s coming home, perhaps due to the looming threat of cops rattling their cages any day now.

See her appearance below:

More likely, though, is that she just can’t wait to be king of Joe Exotic’s big cat zoo, which she was recently granted control of by a judge.

