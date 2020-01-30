See the logo for Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune adaptation, Dunc

Screenshot : Dune ( YouTube

One of our most anticipated films of the year is undoubtedly Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of one of the most beloved and influential sci-fi novels of all time. First published in 1965, said novel went eventually spawned a number of sequels and spin-off tales, along with a few film and television takes resulting in varying degrees of success. However, given Villeneuve’s track record with movies like Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and Prisoners, we’re pretty sure those will pale in comparison to what he’s got in store for us.

For months, we’ve only been privy to bits of (admittedly stellar) casting news, but a leaked photo from a film festival in France might have given us our first real look at the movie’s aesthetic in the form of an official logo. So, without further ado, prepare yourself to be transported to the farthest reaches of time and space. Behold the majestic, sci-fi world of...DUNC!

...Dunc?

Oh, wait, Dune! See, that little eclipse-lens-flare thing is supposed to differentiate the final letter as an “E” against that Zune wallpaper photo of a desert. Sorry, we get it now. No no, that’s pretty clever. Good on them.

Dunc, wait, sorry, Dune stars a bunch of kickass people and is slated to hit theaters stateside on December 18, 2020. We’re also genuinely pretty sure it’s gonna rule so hard.