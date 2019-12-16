See Jo Firestone and others record this exclusive clip of National Lampoon Radio Hour: The Podcast

National Lampoon on the radio has been a longtime comedy staple in America, ever since the legendary humor group began airing sketch bits featuring John Belushi and Gilda Radner back in 1973. But this year, for the first time, new installments of National Lampoon Radio Hour: The Podcast will give audiences a chance to see the formation of these comedy pieces happen in the studio as they’re recorded. Available via YouTube or NationalLampoon.com, viewers can watch the performers bring to life the twisted characters inhabiting the strange worlds of these sketches. (Those just wanting the normal podcast experience, feel free to stay in your lane and simply download the first two new episodes of the upcoming 11-episode season when they’re released on December 19.)

Below, you can watch an exclusive clip of the forthcoming part one of “A Very Fairy Christmas” installment of the podcast. Featuring comic performers Jo Firestone, Cole Escola, Rachel Pegram, and Aaron Jackson, the sketch takes place in the largely toothless times of yore (orthodontia being a “relatively recent achievement”) and features a poor young woman named Eve trying to sell a few eggs in the town square, only to get invited to a Christmas ball; things seem to go south from there.