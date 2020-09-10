Screenshot : Warner Bros.

On Wednesday, the clouds parted and the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s anticipated adaptation of Dunc Dune shined down upon us. Sure, it could end up being a big ol’ dud, but, given that Villeneuve’s past films include Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, whatever we get is at least going to be visually arresting, especially with Rogue One cinematographer Greig Fraser behind the camera .

In the wake of the trailer, one wonders how much of David Lynch’s infamously panned 1984 version of the film will influence Villeneuve and Fraser’s creation. Well, IMDb had that question, too, and took it upon itself to compare and contrast . See for yourself.

Taken side-by-side, it reinforces the notion that Villeneuve is grabbing at least some visual cues from Lynch’s vision of Arrakis, while certainly still building his own unique look in many ways. The real debate, however, is as serious as it is ripe for double-entendres: Which director has the biggest, baddest sandworm on display here?

