Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

See how Dune 2020 visually compares to David Lynch's 1984 adaptation

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:Dune
DuneDenis VilleneuveFrank HerbertDavid Lynch
6
Save
Illustration for article titled See how iDune/i 2020 visually compares to David Lynchs 1984 adaptation
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

On Wednesday, the clouds parted and the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s anticipated adaptation of Dunc Dune shined down upon us. Sure, it could end up being a big ol’ dud, but, given that Villeneuve’s past films include Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, whatever we get is at least going to be visually arresting, especially with Rogue One cinematographer Greig Fraser behind the camera.

Advertisement

In the wake of the trailer, one wonders how much of David Lynch’s infamously panned 1984 version of the film will influence Villeneuve and Fraser’s creation. Well, IMDb had that question, too, and took it upon itself to compare and contrast. See for yourself.

Advertisement

Taken side-by-side, it reinforces the notion that Villeneuve is grabbing at least some visual cues from Lynch’s vision of Arrakis, while certainly still building his own unique look in many ways. The real debate, however, is as serious as it is ripe for double-entendres: Which director has the biggest, baddest sandworm on display here?

Send Great Job, Internet spice shipments to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Adam Sandler is Halloween's unlikely savior in the trailer for Netflix's Hubie Halloween

Shasta McNasty was every bit as bad as its title

In Raised By Wolves, empathy is a problem and a potential vehicle for change

People are coping with the nightmare of the West Coast's latest wildfires through Blade Runner jokes