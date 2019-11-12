For two seasons now, Cobra Kai has carried on the story of The Karate Kid, using a mix of surprisingly smart humor and sudsy teen dramatics—not to mention the ongoing, if-only-they-could-come-together rivalry between Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence. Now, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has released a special limited collector’s edition of the first two seasons of the series being released, and it’s packed with all the usual goodies: gag reel, bonus scenes, special features about the making of the show, and more. (Including a double-sided headband, for those who want to get their karate on.) In the exclusive clip below, taken from a feature about the easter eggs dropped throughout the YouTube series, you’ll see how Cobra Kai paid tribute to The Karate Kid by highlighting a callback to the original mini-golf course where Daniel and Elizabeth Shue’s Ali went on their first date. Cobra Kai seasons one and two comes out today.
See how Cobra Kai paid tribute to The Karate Kid with this exclusive clip
Share This Story
About the author
Alex McLevy
Alex McLevy is a writer and editor at The A.V. Club, and would kindly appreciate additional videos of robots failing to accomplish basic tasks.