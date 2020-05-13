Image : DC Universe

The first season of Doom Patrol, DC Universe’s wonderfully warped adaptation of the comics, was some of the best TV of last year, the rare live-action version of a superhero property not afraid to get as outlandish as its source material. (And if you’re not sure just how weird the show is compared to its mostly earnest cohorts, just take a moment and familiarize yourself with the premise.) Now comes word that we have a premiere date for season two—and better yet, it’ll also be on HBO Max, meaning there’s a chance that more than just us DC diehards will get on board.

DC Universe has announced a premiere date of Thursday, June 25 on the digital service—the same date it’ll launch on the aforementioned HBO Max, as well—with the rest of the season debuting on subsequent Thursdays throughout the summer. (If you’re a DC Universe member, you also have the ability to download episodes in fancy-pants 4K Ultra HD, ooh la la.) At the end of season one (no spoilers here), the team was back together in the mansion, albeit all of them now smaller than a cockroach (it’s not really a spoiler, trust us, way more bizarre shit has gone down), and wondering what to do next. Presumably, the top of that list will involve protecting the newest and most vulnerable member of the team, Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro).

Will our heroes manage to get back to regular size again? Will Larry continue to struggle in making peace with his past? Will Cliff say “fuck” ten times a day more than the average person? We’ll know on June 25. (Cliff will definitely be saying “fuck” a lot.)