Screenshot : Memento Films

Hot off the delightful (and deranged) Deerskin, French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux is gearing up for his next surreal feature. Mandibles stars comedy duo Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais as dolts who see dollar signs in a gigantic fly they find in the trunk of their car. Will they also grow to love it? We sure hope so.

Advertisement

Because, as you’ll see in the below trailer, there’s nothing Cronenbergian about this bug. In fact, it’s quite cute, though we imagine not everyone will think so.

Adèle Exarchopoulos, Coralie Russier and India Hair co-star, as does Belgian rapper Romeo Elvis. Mandibles will premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival. We imagine it’ll buzz its way to the States soon after.