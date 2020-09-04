Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Scumbags see opportunity in a gigantic fly in the trailer for Quentin Dupieux’s Mandibles

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsQuentin DupieuxMandiblesComedy
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Scumbags see opportunity in a gigantic fly in the trailer for Quentin Dupieux’s iMandibles/i
Screenshot: Memento Films

Hot off the delightful (and deranged) Deerskin, French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux is gearing up for his next surreal feature. Mandibles stars comedy duo Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais as dolts who see dollar signs in a gigantic fly they find in the trunk of their car. Will they also grow to love it? We sure hope so.

Advertisement

Because, as you’ll see in the below trailer, there’s nothing Cronenbergian about this bug. In fact, it’s quite cute, though we imagine not everyone will think so.

Adèle Exarchopoulos, Coralie Russier and India Hair co-star, as does Belgian rapper Romeo Elvis. Mandibles will premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival. We imagine it’ll buzz its way to the States soon after.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Marvel’s Avengers has a story so good, it’s almost worth playing Marvel’s Avengers to see it

Mulan improves Disney’s live-action remake record but not by enough

In the Raised By Wolves premiere, Mother is optimistic—and so are we

5 new releases we love: SZA and Ty Dolla $ign break it down, and Lomelda builds it up