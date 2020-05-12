Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images for the 45th Annual HUMANITAS Prize )

Kids might never be able to go to regular school again, but there will always be time for TV school (assuming people can someday make TV again). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence is making school happen by heading to HBO Max for a reboot of Head Of The Class, the classic ABC sitcom about a laidback, unorthodox history teacher trying to encourage his class of smart, overachieving students to actually live their lives. This new version will be co-written by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen from Netflix’s American Vandal (a different kind of high school comedy), and they’ll co-showrun with Scrubs’ Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley. In other words, Lawrence is pulling out some accomplished TV people for this.

THR says this reboot is being aimed at “kids and families,” which is weirdly surprising choice for something like this in an era when every other reboot has some kind of cynical edge or is specifically targeted toward nostalgic adults who grew up with the original. Instead, we’re just getting a new Head Of The Class that kids and parents can enjoy together. Fun! It’s important to have mutually enjoyable activities like that in this new world where nobody’s allowed to go outside anyway.



We don’t know when this new Head Of The Class will premiere, but HBO Max will launch on May 27.

