Scott Speedman to be the next big ol' creeper on Netflix's You

Photo : Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW

Applying the valued lessons he learned from his old mentor/stalker Felicity Porter way way back in the day, Scott Speedman has signed on to play a character we’re just going to go ahead and assume will be a massive creeper on Netflix’s ongoing stalker drama You. That’s a fairly safe bet, in so far as every character on You is usually eventually revealed to be some measure of twisted and obsessive, because who else would the show find to keep Penn Badgley’s resident monster Joe company?

Advertisement

This is per Entertainment Weekly, which reports that Speedman—whose recent credits include TNT’s Animal Kingdom—has signed on for the show’s third season as Matthew, a “ a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father,” which, good creepy adjective use there, Netflix ad copy. And if that wasn’t bad enough, Matthew is also “ reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn… all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath,” so, yeah, multiple-murderer at minimum, right?

Advertisement

As part of its nature, You tends to run through characters pretty quickly, but currently stars Badgley and Victoria Pedretti as Joe and his latest obsession Love, trying to make their way in this funny old world where literally every person is at least a complete jerk and, at worst, has a special vault where they keep people they love locked away, Mr.-Belvedere-In-A-Big-Glass-Jar style.

Anyway, congratulations to Speedman for scoring the new role, and congratulations to us for referencing that particular very old Saturday Night Live sketch for what is, probably, the hundredth or so time to date.