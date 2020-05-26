Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

The sequel to Jim Henson’s Labyrinth has come a rather long way since it was little more than a deeply embedded (and then denied) rumor in a forgotten Variety article back in 2014. Now the very real project has secured a director and a writer. Per Deadline, Scott Derrickson has signed on to direct the the flight of fantasy for TriStar Pictures and Into The Dark’s Maggie Levin will pen the screenplay. Don’t Breathe’s Fede Alvarez was originally attached to direct for a number of years , but revealed that he had stepped away from the sequel at the end of April.

The late-blooming 1986 cult classic starred a young Jennifer Connelly as Sarah Williams , the determined teenager who is tasked with saving her kidnapped brother, Toby . Labyrinth also starred late David Bowie as the Jareth, the goblin king responsible for snatching the child with the threat of turning him into one of his nightmare-inducing goblins forever. Though the fantasy film did not do well in the box office, it found later success with its home release and beyond—e specially after Henson’s death.

Derrickson, who was previously in line to direct Doctor Strange 2 before stepping away earlier this year , is also directing the Chris Evans thriller Bermuda. As of now, there are no additional details or production timelines for the second Labyrinth picture .