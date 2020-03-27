Scott Aukerman and Pamela Adlon solve the mystery of whether Patrick Swayze was in Grease 2

Screenshot : Grease 2 ( YouTube

There’s a lot of important questions in the air right now. Who will save us? That’s one. But self-quarantining has our brains spinning in other directions, too. Why are Triscuits called Triscuits? we ask in these isolated times. What are Rian Johnson’s favorite movie musicals? What do the Goop people think about the coronavirus? Was that Patrick Swayze in Grease 2? B ecause that sure looks like Patrick Swayze.

This last question was posed on Thursday by Comedy Bang! Bang! host Scott Aukerman, who activated Twitter’s Grease 2 hive after posting a clip of a spinning back-up dancer who resembles the late actor. While it might seem random, Swayze did play Danny Zuko on Broadway and, in the same year that Grease 2 was released, appeared as a dancer in Toto’s video for “Rosanna.”

Aukerman’s query, however, was met with a resounding “no” by the Grease 2 fanbase , which exists because, believe it or not, Grease 2 is cool as hell.

A definitive answer came from Better Things star Pamela Adlon, who made her screen debut in Grease 2 when she was 16. “ It’s not him,” she replied . “ I can’t remember the name of the dancer. But when we shot it was a bunch of brilliant dancer/singers. Old school. Who indelibly made an impression on this young teenager. Discipline. And talent all.”

Others did remember the name of the dancer: Dennis Daniels, who is currently a practitioner of the healing arts.

Now, as you can see, is truly the time to ask your most inconsequential burning questions. We’re all looking for distractions right now.

