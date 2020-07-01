Photo : Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

Scott Aukerman and Adam Scott’s pursuit of greatness in the field of good rock ’n’ roll uh music continues apace today, with the podcasting duo launching a new series: R U Talkin’ RHCP RE: Me?, centered—as if that title didn’t make it abundantly clear—on the music of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The series is a spiritual (and also just the other, regular kind, if we’re being honest) sequel to R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: Me?, itself a follow-up to the pair’s original U Talkin’ U2 To Me?. As with the previous two shows, Aukerman is billing the show as “the comprehensive and encyclopedic compendium of all things Red Hot Chili Peppers,” which is to say, we’re about 20 minutes into listening to the first episode right now, and so far they’ve talked about getting into SAG, eating gold leaf caviar, and absolutely zero Red Hot Chili Peppers songs.

Advertisement

In other words, par for the course, and a pretty huge thrill for fans of the series, full of all the usual digressions and conversational improv that listeners have come to expect from Scott and Scott. In a world where we need whatever creature comforts we can get at the moment, the idea of slipping back into this hyper-specific vibe of anything goes conversation and sincere, nerdy music appreciation is deeply appealing. (It’s also always good when a show has to establish, early on, that “This is a real show” and not “a one-off joke.”)



Advertisement

Anyway, we can’t wait to hear how the show evolves from an appreciation project for Freaky Styley into a show where the Scotts end up, like, touring around the planet with Flea and Anthony Kiedis (sorry, Fleak and Anthony Kiddies, apologies for the mistake).

[via Pitchfork]