Donald Trump on the White House lawn on Sept. 30, less than 48 hours before he announced his COVD-19 diagnosis Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Just hours after former reality TV host Donald Trump announced he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, Neon released the very dramatic trailer for Totally Under Control, Alex Gibney’s upcoming documentary about the Trump administration’s coronavirus pandemic response. “This film was made in secrecy over the last five months,” reads a title card during the trailer. “Three directors interviewed countless scientists, medical professionals, and government officials on the inside to uncover the truth.” (Ed. note: We didn’t bold that last bit, the trailer did.)

“We, the scientists, knew what to do for the pandemic response. The plan was in front of us, but leadership would not do it,”says Dr. Rick Bright, soberingly sounding like a Jeff Goldblum character trying to warn others in a disaster movie. “It is time to lay our careers on the line and push back.”

Dr. Bright actually already put his career on the line in May, when the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that the Trump administration ignored his warnings about the COVID-19 pandemic and that he was moved to a new position in retaliation. Dr. Bright’s sentiments are echoed in the trailer by other scientists and health officials: “Political leaders caused avoidable death and destruction.” “The scientists sounded the alarm every day the us government was doing nothing.” “Its complete bullshit. He has no idea what he’s talking about.”

Edited like the latest horror thriller (which it kind of is), the trailer culminates with an ominous message, “the truth will make you sick,” before concluding with what all good trailers include, the central figure saying the title of the film: “We have it totally under control.”

Donald and Melania Trump are expected to complete a full 14-day quarantine after their positive diagnoses on Friday.

Totally Under Control will be available on-demand on Apple TV+, iTunes, Amazon, Fandango Now, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and other digital services on Oct. 13; it will hit Hulu on Oct. 20.