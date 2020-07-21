Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Scientists highlight the dangers of deepfakes by reimagining Apollo 11 as a disaster

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:deepfakes
deepfakesrichard nixonapollo 11nasa
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Scientists highlight the dangers of deepfakes by reimagining Apollo 11 as a disaster
Screenshot: In Event Of Moon Disaster

Hey, remember deepfakes? You know, the nascent, creepy AI programming that allows people to insert pretty much anyone’s face onto the heads of others, thereby potentially destroying our last vestiges of truth in service of Nic Cage memes and nonconsensual pornographic forgeries? Well, we’re happy to report today that the technology doesn’t always serve completely fetishistic and/or parlor trick purposes: It can also be used to rewrite history, giving us ever more soul-crushing tragedies to ponder!

This is In the Event of Moon Disaster, a short film courtesy of the MIT Center for Advanced Virtuality that envisions a world in which NASA’s historic Apollo 11 mission was an abject, Major Tom-esque failure. Using some of the most sophisticated deepfake technology available, researchers were able to create an uncanny, fictional press conference given by President Nixon using the infamous, eloquent (very real) speech written for him in the event of...well, yeah, in the event of moon disaster.

Advertisement

The video actual first made the rounds online back in November of last year, but now has some renewed virality after MIT shared the short film in conjunction with the launch of a new documentary and the moon landing’s 51st anniversary. M.I.T. collaborated with Scientific American on the short, To Make A Deepfake, which details the months-long process that went into the above deepfake.

Advertisement

“The M.I.T. team did not set out to create a simple face swap. (Some machine-learning practitioners are now pushing the idea that with a bit of coding experience, almost anyone can make one of these deepfakes in as little as five minutes.),” reads a description of the documentary on Scientific American. “They wanted to create the best technical fake possible while documenting the labor involved. The process took more than half a year.”

You can watch it below. Just, you know, don’t do this at home. Please.

Advertisement

It’s a haunting exercise, both in imagining our historical “what-if’s” and in reminding us just how dangerous technologies like deepfakes could pose for society. That said, In the Event of Moon Disaster isn’t as haunting as Ted Turner’s End of the World broadcast, which is a very real thing and seems likely to necessitate airing on TV in the near-ish future.

[via Insider]

Send Great Job, Internet fakes to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Evanescence's Amy Lee has read My Immortal, thinks it's "actually pretty interesting"

Only for VOD could they make a Jean-Claude Van Damme sequel this weird, violent, and brilliant

The way of Draper: 8-plus pieces of pop culture that Mad Men made possible

Stargirl delivers an episode so explosive it could’ve been the season finale