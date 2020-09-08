Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Science brings together Soulmates in the teaser trailer for AMC's new anthology series

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsSoulmatesSarah SnookAMCCharlie HeatonBill SkarsgårdTrailerAnthology
Save
Sarah Snook in AMC’s Soulmates
Sarah Snook in AMC’s Soulmates
Screenshot: AMC

There’s plenty of fun questions circling around the premise to AMC’s Soulmates, an episodic anthology series about a test that definitively informs the taker who their soulmate is. Is love as satisfying without the chase, the relentless trial and error? How likely is one to rebel against the one science believes you’re meant to be with? And what does a vacuous word like “soulmate” even mean?

Advertisement

The series’ six one-hour episodes task their individual casts with, per a press release, “discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.” The impressive lineup of would-be lovers includes Succession’s Sarah Snook, Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton, It’s Bill Skarsgård, Breaking Bad’s Betsy Brandt, and BillionsDavid Costabile and Malin Ackerman, among many others. Emmy-winning Black Mirror and Stranger Things writer Will Bridges penned the series alongside Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso).

Watch the provocative first teaser trailer below.

Soulmates debuts on AMC on Monday, October 5.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Eric Trump thinks Google is "trying to manipulate Americans" with images of Mob Psycho 100

The endless Star Trek franchise ages in reverse

TMNT: From The Ashes brings together a grieving family with tenderness and charm

Lovecraft Country inspects America’s “History Of Violence” in another great episode