Sarah Snook in AMC’s Soulmates Screenshot : AMC

There’s plenty of fun questions circling around the premise to AMC’s Soulmates, an episodic anthology series about a test that definitively informs the taker who their soulmate is. Is love as satisfying without the chase, the relentless trial and error? How likely is one to rebel against the one science believes you’re meant to be with? And w hat does a vacuous word like “soulmate” even mean?

The series’ six one-hour episodes task their individual casts with, per a press release, “discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.” The impressive lineup of would-be lovers includes Succession’s Sarah Snook, Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton, It’s Bill Skarsgård, Breaking Bad’s Betsy Brandt, and Billions’ David Costabile and Malin Ackerman, among many others. Emmy-winning Black Mirror and Stranger Things writer Will Bridges penned the series alongside Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso).



Soulmates debuts on AMC on Monday, October 5.